NewsBoulder Area news

Man takes plea deal in Louisville road rage case, extradited to Florida for attempted murder case

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
A man arrested in a Louisville road-rage incident took a plea deal and was extradited to Florida where he faces an attempted murder charge.

Dequain Barrell Burgess, 34, was arrested in Aurora in February by Louisville detectives with assistance from the Aurora Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service after police had been searching him since late 2019, when he was reportedly involved in a road-rage incident on U.S. 36.

During the investigation, detectives discovered Burgess was also wanted out of Florida on suspicion of attempted second-degree homicide.

Burgess pleaded guilty to false reporting on March 3 just a few days after being booked and was given time served, a total of eight days in jail.

Boulder District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Shannon Carbone said the quick resolution in the case was to help facilitate Burgess’ return to Florida.

“The plea agreement in Boulder was reached, in part, so that this defendant could be returned to Florida to face more serious charges,” Carbone said.

Carbone said Burgess waived extradition and was transported to Florida on March 21.

No details about the allegations in the Florida case were available.

 

