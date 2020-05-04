Nonprofit organizes to help Colorado recover from COVID

Energize Colorado, a Colorado-wide grassroots organization that helps stabilize and rebuild businesses, nonprofits and individual workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, launched its website last week.

With a growing network of more than 200 volunteers, the nonprofit plans to provide free financial and mental health resources through several initiatives.

Brad Feld, venture capital veteran, co-founder of Boulder’s Foundry Group and Techstars, spearheaded the organization. He’s on Gov. Jared Polis’ Economic Stabilization and Growth Council, a group of public and private sector leaders that advises the state on economic rehabilitation strategies. Feld will make monthly recommendations to the council on behalf of Energize Colorado.

Wendy Lea, board director of Techstars and advisor to various boards including the Louisville Entrepreneurship Acceleration Partnership and University of Colorado Boulder’s Engineering and Applied Science Advisory Board, was appointed CEO of Energize Colorado.

According to Lea, the first Zoom meeting for the nonprofit was on March 23. The group started with a dozen volunteers, hit the ground running, and is now available to the public.

The slogan is “Coloradans helping Coloradans,” which sums up the nonprofit’s hyper-local goals, Lea said.

“That’s an important way for us to orient because we have to stay close to the energy of the problem,” Lea said. “We love our state and we love to give back. And we’ve chosen to give back, because we see, again, what are we giving back? Our expertise, our time, our talents.”

The organization identified seven key segments of Colorado’s economy. A leader and committee was appointed to oversee each category:

Rural Small Business: Marc Nager, fund director of Greater Colorado Venture Fund and managing director of Telluride Venture Accelerator.

Nonprofit Small Business: Renny Fagan, president and CEO of Colorado Nonprofit Association.

Entrepreneurs: Erik Mitisek, Highwing (formerly Imagine Analytics), co-founder of The Commons on Champa and former chief innovation officer for the state of Colorado.

Front Range Small Business: Abram Sloss, executive director of the Denver Metro Small Business Development Center.

Women & Minority Small Business: Eric Drummond, co-founder and executive board member of the Colorado Smart Cities Alliance and CEO and founder of Innovation Corridor.

Contingent Workforce: David Secunda, founder and CEO of WorkBright and founder and chairman of Avid4 Adventure.

Manufacturing: Noel Ginsburg, founder, CEO and chairman of the board for CareerWise Colorado.

Lea added that all of the segment leaders were appointed because of their connection to their communities.

“We’re active on the ground working in the communities to understand their needs,” Lea said. “We have to be there. Being and having those conversations — like when you start any business — you know, we’re not building it out of our heads. We’re building it based on needs that are identified in those communities.”

Energize Colorado will connect website visitors to other nonprofits and resources as well, she added.

There are four initiatives in the pipeline: a mentoring program, a fund for small businesses, mental wellness resources and a financial recovery program. The mentorship initiative, which connects business and non-profit owners as well as individuals with financial resources and helps them navigate business strategies, is already available.

Energize Colorado will release detailed information on the Energize Colorado Gap Fund this week with information on funds available, donors, award amounts and the application process.

The mental wellness initiative identifies pro bono mental health experts and low-cost resources.

The business rebuilding initiative is in the pipeline, adjusting as federal, state and local governments react to the pandemic.

“It’s going to take a long time to reopen and rebuild and there needs to be some folks on the ground, who can make recommendations and come up with new solutions that happen over time,” Lea said.

