Ride the Rockies, Pedal the Plains postponed to…

Entertainment

Ride the Rockies, Pedal the Plains postponed to 2021

Cyclists press on during Stage 4 of Ride the Rockies on June 12, 2019.
By | jmeyer@denverpost.com and | theknow@denverpost.com | The Denver Post
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The 34th Ride the Rockies tour of Colorado that was scheduled for next month has been canceled and the planned route moved to 2021 due to concerns over COVID-19.

The 418-mile, six-day ride, which typically attracts more than 2,000 riders, was set to begin June 14 and finish on June 19, beginning and ending in Durango with stops in Cortez, Norwood and Ridgway. The same route will be used next year, beginning June 13 and finishing on June 18.

“To ensure the health and well-being of everyone involved, we feel strongly the postponement is the best course of action to take at this time,” said tour director Deirdre Moynihan. “Ride The Rockies is a large, multiday event, and it was important to work through our next steps with the many organizations, companies and communities involved.”

September’s Pedal the Plains also was pushed to Sept. 10-12, 2021. Both events are sponsored by The Denver Post Community Foundation.

Ride the Rockies was expected to have a significant impact on Durango with an optional prologue ride on June 13, a 73-mile loop ride starting and finishing there on June 14, and the start of a 69-mile ride to Cortez on June 15. The last day of the tour was to have been a spectacular 85-mile ride from Ridgway to Durango over Red Mountain, Molas and Coal Bank passes.

“This is the right decision given the recent uncertainty brought about by COVID-19,” said Rachel Brown, executive director of Visit Durango. “The Durango tourism industry looks forward to welcoming Ride the Rockies back to Durango and La Plata County in 2021. Cycling will continue to play a big role in our recovery efforts and sustainable tourism strategy moving forward.”

Ride the Rockies is organizing a series of virtual challenges that will unfold next month on the days that the tour was to have been held. Details will be announced at a later date.

John Meyer | Olympics/Skiing/Rapids reporter

The Post's ski and Olympics writer, Meyer covered his 12th Games last summer in Rio de Janeiro. He has covered five World Alpine Ski Championships and more than 100 World Cup ski events. He is a member of the Colorado Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame and Colorado Running Hall of Fame. He regularly covers running and the Colorado Rapids.

The Know

The entertainment site of The Denver Post
