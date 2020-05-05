Boulder Chamber, Community Foundation Boulder County award small biz grants

BOULDER — The Boulder Chamber and Community Foundation Boulder County announced Tuesday the distribution of grant funding to 148 local small businesses.

The Boulder Chamber COVID-19 Small Business Relief Fund grants, which were each as much as $2,500 and totaled roughly $400,000, “aimed to expedite financial support for small businesses facing unexpected one-time expenses due to COVID-19 that would not be eligible for funding under other existing grant and relief programs,” according to a chamber news release.

“The impact of the Small Business Relief fund is testament to the positive progress we can make when the city of Boulder works in partnership with our business leaders to achieve critical community goals,” Boulder Chamber CEO John Tayer said in a prepared statement. “It’s this same partnership that will get our economy back on its feet, return essential revenue to our municipal budget and address the devastation we’ve all experienced, particularly vulnerable populations, due to COVID-19.”

To contribute to the Boulder Chamber COVID-19 Small Business Relief Fund, visit: bit.ly/3dwGndh.

