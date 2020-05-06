Boulder City Council appoints financial strategy committee members

Boulder City Council on Tuesday appointed three members to a new financial strategy committee, tasked with diving into the municipal budgeting process.

The Council members chosen for the body were Mark Wallach, Mary Young and Junie Joseph. Its work with the city budgeting staff has been made even more important this year by the coronavirus pandemic and sales tax revenue dropouts resulting from stay-at-home orders that have caused officials to anticipate a budget shortfall of tens of millions.

“The function of this committee has become elevated due to the COVID crisis and the impact on our budget,” Mayor Sam Weaver said.

Young will serve until December 2021, while Wallach and Joseph will serve through 2022.