Boulder City Council gives initial approval to ’20 is plenty’ residential speed limits

City Council made “20 is plenty” the official law in Boulder on Tuesday night, adopting on first reading a new rule lowering residential speed limits from 25 to 20 mph.

The slower speed limits will apply anywhere there is not a posted speed limit sign, mainly on residential roads, and city staff will go about replacing 465 road signs with 25 as the posted speed limit That is expected to cost the city about $65,000.

Some in the city had advocated lower speed limits for more than a year to better protect pedestrians and cyclists from suffering serious injuries in crashes.

Council has a second reading and public hearing on the matter scheduled for May 19, which could be carried out in a virtual meeting rather in than in the Municipal Building on Broadway because of the coronavirus and concerns with in-person gathering.