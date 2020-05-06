GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder City Council gives initial approval to…

News
Boulder Area news

Boulder City Council gives initial approval to ’20 is plenty’ residential speed limits

Rocky Mountain Signing workers Michele Shelton, right, and Sande Kalb work to change out a speed limit sign in 2018 near the intersection of Arapahoe Avenue and 65th Street in Boulder.
By | slounsberry@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

City Council made “20 is plenty” the official law in Boulder on Tuesday night, adopting on first reading a new rule lowering residential speed limits from 25 to 20 mph.

The slower speed limits will apply anywhere there is not a posted speed limit sign, mainly on residential roads, and city staff will go about replacing 465 road signs with 25 as the posted speed limit  That is expected to cost the city about $65,000.

Some in the city had advocated lower speed limits for more than a year to better protect pedestrians and cyclists from suffering serious injuries in crashes.

Council has a second reading and public hearing on the matter scheduled for May 19, which could be carried out in a virtual meeting rather in than in the Municipal Building on Broadway because of the coronavirus and concerns with in-person gathering.

Sam Lounsberry | Reporter

Sam Lounsberry covers Longmont and the Carbon Valley.
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. Quality Carpet And Flooring In Longmont

    Carpet Masters of Colorado is your source for quality carpet and flooring in Longmont. You’ll discover a large selection of...
  2. Discover Your Excellence

    Boulder Country Day School encourages students to “Discover Your Excellence” each and every day. The private elementary school in Boulder...
  3. AltaVita Senior Residences

    AltaVita Independent Living is a premiere independent living community in Longmont. AltaVita senior residences are designed for older adults who...
  4. FRP Apparel launches new website MaskUpColorado.com

    Local Erie Business FRP Apparel is selling Colorado branded face masks, bandana’s, and gators for personal protection as required by...
  5. Jones Excavating and Plumbing

    We rely on our home and business plumbing systems every day. And when there’s a problem, we need it fixed—now....