Clovis just beats Wall Street revenue expectations

BOULDER — Clovis Oncology Inc. (Nasdaq: CLVS) just edged out Wall Street revenue expectations last quarter, saying it doesn’t expect a major impact from the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The Boulder cancer treatment developer posted revenues of $42.56 million but lost $1.39 per share last quarter, according to earnings released Tuesday afternoon.

The figures beat consensus estimates by $1.15 million, but missed the mark on earnings per share by 11 cents, according to data compiled by Seeking Alpha.

The nearly-$42.6 million in sales came exclusively from Rubraca, the company’s ovarian cancer treatment and the only product cleared for market by federal drug regulators. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave Rubraca priority review status in March for prostate cancer clinical trials.

Sales from Rubraca increased 29% from the same period last year.

In a statement, CEO Patrick Mahaffy said Clovis and other oncology companies may see some revenue drops in the coming months as the world’s health providers focus on the COVID-19 pandemic, he expects to see continued sales growth over the long term.

“It is obvious that cancer patients will continue to be diagnosed and treated given the evident risks in not actively managing their disease,” he said.

Clovis’ stock rallied after the results were posted at the end of trading Tuesday. The company’s stock closed at $7.71 per share, but rose 9.73% to $8.46 per share as of 4:30 p.m. Mountain Time.

