Ex-worker sues Boulder's Clean Chemistry amid…

News
Business

Ex-worker sues Boulder's Clean Chemistry amid wage dispute

By | BizWest / Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

BOULDER — Franklin Perry, a Texas resident and former employee of Boulder-based industrial water management solutions firm Clean Chemistry Inc., is suing the firm and claiming that he other workers were not paid for overtime hours worked and time spent shuttling between job sites.

The suit was filed in U.S. District Court in Denver on behalf of Perry and other similarly situated Clean Chemistry workers.

Perry alleges that Clean Chemistry workers in Texas were not paid for hours spent driving between the firm’s main yard and oil and gas pad sites where work was performed, a round trip that could take up to three hours. Nor, according to the suit, was Perry paid to attend company informational meetings.

Perry “and other operators would often work 16+ hour days, and the defendant only paid them for 12 hours,” according to the suit. He “complained about his pay issues to many of his superiors, but they did not remedy their failure to pay him for all hours worked.”

Clean Chemistry did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Perry’s suit demands a court impose an injunction to force Clean Chemistry to stop the alleged non-payment practices, the payment of back wages and unspecified damages.

Lucas High

