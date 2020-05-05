GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

General Cannabis OKed for acquisitions, stage…

News
Business

General Cannabis OKed for acquisitions, stage set for takeover of Boulder grower

By | BizWest / Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

BOULDER — Colorado’s Marijuana Enforcement Division recently granted Denver-based General Cannabis Corp (OTCQX: CANN) approval to acquire other marijuana firms operating in Colorado, setting the stage for the firm to complete its takeover of Boulder cultivator SevenFive Farm.

General Cannabis first announced it would acquire the 17,000-square-foot grow facility in January. Terms were not disclosed.

“This critical approval from the state of Colorado puts our company in a unique market position,” General Cannabis CEO Steve Gutterman said in a written statement. “Our strategy is centered on capitalizing on the significant roll-up acquisition opportunities in the Colorado market, and that includes a pipeline that General Cannabis has been building since we launched our strategy in 2019.”

Lucas High Bizwest Prairie Mountain Media | BizWest/Prairie Mountain Media

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Business

  1. Quality Carpet And Flooring In Longmont

    Carpet Masters of Colorado is your source for quality carpet and flooring in Longmont. You’ll discover a large selection of...
  2. Discover Your Excellence

    Boulder Country Day School encourages students to “Discover Your Excellence” each and every day. The private elementary school in Boulder...
  3. AltaVita Senior Residences

    AltaVita Independent Living is a premiere independent living community in Longmont. AltaVita senior residences are designed for older adults who...
  4. FRP Apparel launches new website MaskUpColorado.com

    Local Erie Business FRP Apparel is selling Colorado branded face masks, bandana’s, and gators for personal protection as required by...
  5. Jones Excavating and Plumbing

    We rely on our home and business plumbing systems every day. And when there’s a problem, we need it fixed—now....