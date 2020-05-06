Longmont City Council approves amending city emergency powers

Longmont City Council members voted 6-1 Tuesday night to give preliminary approval to an ordinance that would give the city manager authority to require anyone in the city to wear personal protective equipment such as face coverings during a declared emergency such as the COVID-19 pandemanic.

The Longmont ordinance would authorize the manager to exceed orders such as the one the Boulder County Board of Health imposed last weekend when it directed that starting Saturday, anyone older than age 12 must wear a face covering “when in public anywhere in Boulder County where social distancing of 6 feet cannot be maintained.”

“Restrictions aren’t easy,” Councilman Aren Rodriguez said, but he said the community should also understand “we’re not dreaming up ways to make your lives more miserable.”

Councilwoman Susie Hidalgo-Fahring said wearing facial coverings can prevent inundating hospitals and other health-care facilities with people who have caught the virus after being exposed by someone not wearing a mask.

“It’s not a protection for yourself,” Hidalgo-Fahring said. “It’s a protection for the other person.”

Mayor Brian Bagley cast the only dissenting vote. He indicated frustration with what he said has been a lack of data and conflicting advice from health experts, particularly in the presidential information and other national levels, about what will work and what won’t in reducing the risk of spreading the disease and such statistics as projected hospitalization and death rates.

“I’m not a viirus denier,” said Bagley, who later emphasized: “I’m not advocating ‘No masks.’” He said people in his law firm are using them, people in his family are using them, and he wears them when he’s out in public.

The ordinance getting initial Longmont City Council approval Tuesday night would allow the city manager to impose an emergency facial-covering mandate, as well as open the door to city requirements for other personal protective equipment during times of locally declared disasters or emergencies.

That, according to a staff memo for Tuesday’s meeting, would “provide the ability to evaluate options to protect the entire Longmont community.”

The ordinance, which now will be scheduled for a public hearing and final Council action May 19, would state that during a declared state of disaster or emergency — such as the current one that City Manager Harold Dominguez declared and Longmont City Council ratified in March — would require members of the public “to wear or use personal protective equipment if there would be an imminent danger that life, health, safety, and/or welfare of persons might be seriously comprised in the absence of the use of such personal protective equipment.”

The proposed Longmont ordinance would define personal protective equipment as including, but not being limited to, “gloves, safety glasses and shoes, earplugs or muffs, hard hats, respirators, or coveralls, vests and full body suits.”

Councilman Tim Waters and Councilwoman Joan Peck noted the ordinance did not include specific language about “masks” or “facial coverings,” but no one moved to add that to the draft measure prepared by the City Attorney’s Office.

Several Council members noted the ordinance would allow Longmont to apply Boulder County Public Health’s countywide mask requirement to the city’s residents and businesses in Weld County, which has no such requirement.

Voting for the ordinance, along with Waters, Hidalgo-Fahring, Peck and Rodriguez, were Councilwomen Polly Christensen and Marcia Martin.