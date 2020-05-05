Longmont coalition launches ‘Strongmont’ small-business assistance grants program

A coalition of local organizations has launched the Strongmont Fund, a Longmont grants program to assist local small businesses suffering negative economic impacts during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

That fund, formed by a collaborative called the Advance Longmont Partner Organizations, will provide grants to help local small businesses “as they navigate the re-opening process and adapt to the ‘new normal,’” the organizations announced in a joint news release.

Money for the grants will initially include funding from the city, the Longmont Downtown Development Authority and the Longmont Economic Development Authority as well as donations from the community. The Longmont Community Foundation will manage the Strongmont Fund and oversee the grant application process.

Member organizations in the program said the Strongmont Fund is a product of the COVID-19 Business Response Team, which includes representatives from the city, the Longmont Economic Development Partnership, the Longmont Downtown Development Authority, Visit Longmont, the Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce, the Latino Chamber of Commerce of Boulder County, the Boulder Small Business Development Center, Entrepreneurship for All, and Workforce Boulder County.

One of the Business Response Team’s other efforts has been the creation of a coordinated online COVID-19 business resources information hub, at longmont.org/covid-19.

The response team also has been administering surveys to understand the pandemic’s impacts on local businesses, providing information and support about navigating business assistance programs, and collecting feedback to guide the team’s approach to providing assistance for our local business community.

The Business Response Team has been monitoring developments at the federal and state levels and has been advocating for the needs of the local business community and evaluating what gaps exist in funding and support for Longmont businesses.

The Strongmont Fund was created to begin to address some of the funding gaps for those local businesses.

Seed money for the grant program, according to a proposed contract with the Longmont Community Foundation scheduled for a City Council vote, is to include $70,000 in city government funding that originally was to go to a Longmont Economic Development Partnership business startup program and other economic development spending, and $30,000 from the Council’s own 2020 budget contingency fund.

The Longmont Downtown Development Authority is expected to contribute $60,000, with that portion of the overall Strongmont Fund to be earmarked for grants to downtown businesses.

An attachment to the city’s proposed contract with the Longmont Community Foundation states that full eligibility for the awards will be mutually determined by the city and the foundation but that initial grants from the Strongmont Fund are expected to be available to businesses meeting the following criteria:

Non-home-based with a physical address within the city of Longmont.

Locally owned and operated.

Have 25 or fewer full-time-equivalent employees.

In operation before or since Jan. 1, 2020.

Possession of an active city of Longmont sales and use tax license.

Good standing with city permits, licenses, fees and taxes as of March 1, 2020.

Experienced closure, dramatic reduction in operations, or loss of revenue due to the public health orders related to the COVID-19 public health crisis.

People can donate to the grant fund via the Longmont Community Foundation, at tinyurl.com/ycsmaun3.

Local businesses can begin applying for grants from the Strongmont Fund on May 18. Interested businesses must complete a Citywide Needs Assessment — at tinyurl.com/y8s2jqdx — to help guide the Business Response Team in providing future support and advocacy for the Longmont small business community.