GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Louisville-based ThreatX raises $3.39M

News
Business

Louisville-based ThreatX raises $3.39M

By | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

LOUISVILLE — Computer security firm Threat X Inc. raised just under $3.4 million in its latest funding haul, just days after it hired a new CEO.

The Louisville company raised the funds from 21 investors in an all-equity deal, according to a disclosure filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Tuesday, but fell short of the round’s maximum offering amount of $5.38 million.

Threat X has raised a total of just less than $14.25 million since 2015, according to previous fundraising records from the SEC.

Late last month, the company hired former New York cybersecurity executive Gene Fay as CEO, while founder Bret Settle became chief strategy officer.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

Dan Mika | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Business

  1. Quality Carpet And Flooring In Longmont

    Carpet Masters of Colorado is your source for quality carpet and flooring in Longmont. You’ll discover a large selection of...
  2. Discover Your Excellence

    Boulder Country Day School encourages students to “Discover Your Excellence” each and every day. The private elementary school in Boulder...
  3. AltaVita Senior Residences

    AltaVita Independent Living is a premiere independent living community in Longmont. AltaVita senior residences are designed for older adults who...
  4. FRP Apparel launches new website MaskUpColorado.com

    Local Erie Business FRP Apparel is selling Colorado branded face masks, bandana’s, and gators for personal protection as required by...
  5. Jones Excavating and Plumbing

    We rely on our home and business plumbing systems every day. And when there’s a problem, we need it fixed—now....