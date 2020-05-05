Louisville-based ThreatX raises $3.39M

LOUISVILLE — Computer security firm Threat X Inc. raised just under $3.4 million in its latest funding haul, just days after it hired a new CEO.

The Louisville company raised the funds from 21 investors in an all-equity deal, according to a disclosure filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Tuesday, but fell short of the round’s maximum offering amount of $5.38 million.

Threat X has raised a total of just less than $14.25 million since 2015, according to previous fundraising records from the SEC.

Late last month, the company hired former New York cybersecurity executive Gene Fay as CEO, while founder Bret Settle became chief strategy officer.

