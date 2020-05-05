Sorry, jocks, gyms still aren’t allowed to open in Colorado

If your upper body is starting to look a little puny in the mirror because the coronavirus has kept you out of your gym for the past seven weeks, we have bad news for you: Colorado’s new Safer at Home restrictions do not allow gyms to reopen.

The same goes for yoga, Pilates, barre and other fitness studios; they all remain closed under state orders. You can play tennis or basketball with fewer than four people, according to a Safer at Home fact sheet on the state’s COVID-19 website, but they must live in your household. So playing doubles or two-on-two hoops is unlikely.

“You can do indoor personal training/classes with a maximum of four people unless everyone lives in the same household,” the fact sheet says. “For example, a family of five can train together. Those from different households must be physically distant and can have no shared equipment.”

Swimming pools and playgrounds remain closed. State parks remain open but their campgrounds are closed. City and county parks will be open or closed depending on their jurisdiction.

You can play golf, though.

“Golf courses can remain open as an allowable outdoor activity,” the fact sheet says, “however, physical distancing requirements must be strictly followed. Clubhouses, restaurants, snack bars and pro shops must not be open and tee times and golf fee transactions made only online. Only household members may share a golf cart or be a caddie for a golfer. Golfers are strongly encouraged to not touch any equipment that is not their own (for example, tees and flags).”

