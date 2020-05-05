Sunny, breezy with a high of 71 today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 70s with mostly sunny skies and a strong breeze, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 71 and an overnight low of 40. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 71 and an overnight low of 46.
Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 67 and an overnight low of 38. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 60 and an overnight low of 39 and a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
