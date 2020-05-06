Boulder announces phased reopening of some city facilities

Boulder officials announced Wednesday that some facilities will reopen when Boulder County’s stay-at-home order expires at midnight Friday.

Under the statewide safer-at-home protocol that residents will be expected to follow starting Saturday, Municipal Court, Flatirons Golf Course, Boulder Reservoir, Valmont City Park amenities, dog parks, skate parks, disc golf courses and outdoor sports courts will reopen or continue to be open in limited fashion, according to a city news release.

Additionally, Boulder Public Library branches will offer limited, no-contact carryout services for items that already had been placed on the holds shelf.

Visitors to any facility will be expected to maintain social distancing and wear a mask or face covering in public areas where social distancing of at least 6 feet cannot be maintained, as ordered by the county.

Planning & Development Services Service Center, Inspection Services, Utility Billing and Tax & Licensing will provide virtual services during the safer at home phase, and Older Adult Client Services will continue to offer services by phone. Recreation centers, Age Well centers, libraries, playgrounds, picnic areas and shelters, the Municipal Building and most city offices will remain closed.

The news release states the phased approach to reopening is based on the latest guidance from state and county health officials. No groups of more than 10 will be allowed, exposure to vulnerable populations will not be permitted and equipment cannot be shared. The release also states openings and closures may be adjusted based on new health guidance, as well as resource allocation and visitors’ ability to maintain social distancing.

The release also states that while outdoor courts will reopen Saturday, parks and recreation staff will reinstall equipment that had been removed, like tennis nets, in the coming weeks.

Municipal Court, which reopened on a limited basis Monday, still is encouraging people with cases before the court to appear remotely as much as possible. Only people with a scheduled appearance will be allowed in the building.

Staff told City Council at its Tuesday night meeting that other facilities and services that will remain closed this month are tentatively set to reopen or begin providing services June 1, based on public health guidelines in place then.