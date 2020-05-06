Broomfield creates online dashboard to offer more COVID-19 data

Broomfield on Tuesday announced a new data dashboard, which residents have been requesting for weeks, that breaks down COVID-19 data beyond case and death counts.

The new site, broomfield.org/coviddata, includes information on hospitalization, test numbers, outbreaks and a percentage breakdown by age group. It also includes a chart on Broomfield cases by date, a chart that compares Broomfield infection rates to the Denver metro area and area hospitalizations by county.

As of late Tuesday morning, Broomfield reported 173 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths — up from 141 cases and nine deaths the city reported in its daily COVID-19 update email sent a week prior on April 28.

Public Health Director Jason Vahling during Tuesday’s electronic City Council meeting said part of the uptick in Broomfield’s mortality rate is from cases at long-term care facilities.

There have been two confirmed COVID-related deaths and one non-confirmed death at senior living facility Sunrise at Flatirons, which also has has 16 confirmed cases of the virus (11 residents, five staff members) and one suspected resident case, according to Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment data.

One resident death has been reported at Broomfield Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, where cases have been confirmed among 11 residents and 10 staff members, according to the state data, which is updated every Wednesday. The most recent data was not available by the Enterprise’s press time.

Vahling reminded listeners on Tuesday’s call that Gov. Jared Polis’ safer-at-home order takes full effect on Saturday, and that Broomfield’s extended local stay-at-home order expires at midnight Friday.

He said he feels “very comfortable” moving to a relaxed safer-at-home approach based on progress in availability of testing, hospital beds and staffing to conduct contact tracing, which tracks with whom individuals have had interactions during the timeframe they may have been infectious.

Based on his talks with local health care providers, Vahling said more than 100 tests a day can be administered in Broomfield, which exceeds the target for a community of its size.

Cases of hospitalization have been leveling off in the metro area and Broomfield, Vahling said. For about four days Broomfield, and nearby counties, have shown little to no increase, he said.

When referencing the transition to a safer-at-home order, Vahling said most public health experts agree wearing facial coverings, in addition to social distancing, helps reduce the spread of COVID-19.

While other metro-area cities and counties, including Denver and Boulder, have issued orders requiring people to wear masks in public, Broomfield has not. However, masks must be worn by employees at businesses operating under the safer-at-home order, Vahling said.

The topic drew attention from callers and Council members, who questioned the decision and called for mask requirements for customers at businesses where employees must wear face coverings.

One resident called in to the meeting to stress wearing a mask protects others and not the wearer.

That point has either not been explained or people don’t care about others, she said.

“When I see them without a mask, I’m worried about myself,” she said.

Mayor Pro Tem Guyleen Castriotta agreed mandatory masks is a contentious issue and said it comes down to personal choice, but there also is a public health emergency. She said she will likely fall into the habit of spending money at places with a “mask culture” and encouraged others to do the same.

Also during Tuesday’s call, Deb Federspiel, deputy director Public Health and Environment, said three of five new planned Health and Human Services staff members are “on board,” after city employees were reassigned from other duties. A first round of interviews is underway to fill two epidemiology positions, she said.