Camping ban extended indefinitely at Colorado state parks

With Memorial Day less than three weeks away, the ban on camping in Colorado state parks that began six weeks ago has been extended until further notice by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

CPW said the decision was based on Colorado’s Safer at Home guidelines, along with advice from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. When it was announced on March 26, CPW said it would remain in effect until this week at least, and that it could be extended.

“We understand the strain these continued closures put on all of us, and we appreciate the public’s flexibility as we work through the process of reopening,” CPW director Dan Prenzlow said in a news release. ”Our staff is working hard to make sure we can provide safe and enjoyable experiences for everyone.”

CPW is working with local and federal partners, along with CDPHE, to establish a timeline when camping with social distancing can resume. Complicating the process, each county has “unique circumstances,” the release said.

Reservations through May 11 have been canceled and full refunds will be given. Cancellation fees have been waved through the end of May. Campers with reservations can change them through the end of the year at no charge. For more information, visit cpwshop.com or call 800-244-5613.

