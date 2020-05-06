Lafayette gives $433K to 60 businesses affected by coronavirus pandemic

Lafayette’s program to help small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic has awarded 60 grants officials said.

City Council approved the program on April 7 and allocated $300,000 from the city’s general fund to support small businesses. On April 14, the Lafayette Urban Renewal Authority agreed to contribute up $200,000 to the program to support brick-and-mortar businesses within the Urban Renewal Authority area.

In an update to Council Tuesday night, city staff said $433,000 has been awarded to 60 businesses, including 19 in the city’s Urban Renewal Authority area.

“The committee recommended giving all the applicants 78.42% of their requested amount,” said Library Director Melissa Hisel. “The program was successful, we implemented it very quickly.”

The city received 125 applicants between April 15 and 20.

Businesses that did not meet the criteria either did not demonstrate a financial hardship, had fewer than two employees, were not located within city boundaries or were not in good standing with the city, according to staff.

The Urban Renewal Authority will reimburse the city $133,000 of the $433,000 awarded.