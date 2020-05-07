Good Life Refuge shares stories of animal resilience with virtual sanctuary tours

The Good Life Refuge, at 13759 N. 95th St., Longmont, cares for a menagerie of around 50 rescued animals of 10 different species and continues to add to its pack. Since forming in 2018, the Longmont sanctuary has not only provided pigs, chickens, goats, cows and alpacas a safe space, but also has been a site of community happenings. From vegan hot cocoa mixers to holiday markets, Good Life has offered the public a chance to interact with an array of animals on its five-acre farm for a moderate donation.

Wanting to foster engagement, while adhering to the rules of social distancing, the nonprofit launched virtual tours this week. At 2 p.m. Saturday, animal lovers can attend a detailed tour via Zoom in honor of Mother’s Day weekend for just $5.

“We try to mimic a real event with the Zoom offering,” said Nicole Brecht, founder of The Good Life Refuge, who will give Saturday’s 45-minute tour. “While people can’t really touch and physically connect with our animals, we will be giving an in-depth experience about their stories, sharing some fun facts and showing what their lives look like here at the sanctuary.”

Although Zoom tour-goers will not be able to hand-feed the 700-pound pig named Sofia or pet the goat named Hellboy like they normally would with an on-site tour, they will receive more information from staff that will reveal the detailed backstories of many of the animals viewed on screen.

“We will involve the audience by featuring the animals they are interested in and encouraging questions,” Brecht said. “This is a lot more intimate than a normal event would be, as most people just cruise around at the in-person events and won’t get the in-depth experience.”

In addition to Saturday’s virtual tour, Good Life will continue to offer virtual tours to businesses seeking an alternative to an average team build and for families and friends looking to gather and receive the sanctuary experience from the comfort of their living rooms. Groups of up to 50 can join for varying prices. Virtual tours are also offered to schools free of charge.

“With the Good Life Refuge virtual events, our supporters and guests will be treated to heartwarming rescue and rehabilitation stories of many of our animal residents,” said Michael Ekegren, board member and operations director of Good Life Refuge. “During this time of social distancing and isolation, we know that these beautiful, gentle, quirky and sentient beings will bring smiles to all of the folks that join the tours.”

Unlike a typical petting zoo or farm, the diverse residents of Good Life often come with pretty rough backstories. Their tales of survival are marked by recuperation and resilience. On Saturday, participants will get to see the now healthy creatures that escaped the grueling conditions of factory farming, neglect and abuse. There are also animals that ended up at the sanctuary due to their owners no longer being able to give them proper care.

“We will for sure meet with Teddy and Rosalina, our newest residents — two calves — that we rescued from a hoarding case in Indiana about four weeks ago,” Brecht said. “Both are fighters and escaped and survived quite an ordeal before coming here. Only eight out of 22 animals survived from that situation.”

Animals have been rescued from varying states and within Colorado.

“We have lovely baby pig, Petunia — she is more of a teenager now— who was found with bite wounds and a septic joint, close to a state fair in Pueblo and was slated for euthanasia,” Brecht said. “She is my personal favorite as she is the cuddliest pig ever and has the most loving personality despite what she has been through in her short life. She is a fighter, lives life to the fullest, enjoys every single moment and loves everyone and everything.”

Brecht is hoping Good Life’s latest cyber offerings will bring about monetary support so she and her staff can continue to offer adequate nutrition and medical care to various animals and continue to house more in need of shelter.

“As it is the case for many rescues and sanctuaries, COVID-19 has stripped us of our main fundraising opportunities and income — our open houses,” Brecht said. “So far, registrations for the event and virtual tours are sparse and won’t come even nearly close to our donations that we would receive with an in-person event.”

Pre-pandemic, Good Life — a refuge that touts the benefits of a plant-based diet — invited Kellie Cakes, Kind Confections and Cholo Ass Vegan to vend as part of a “Valentine’s Cuddles” event in February. Brecht looks forward to the day when her staff can welcome folks back to the land, even if it looks slightly different from the previous gatherings that often drew crowds nearing 100.

“We hope that we will be able to start small private tours at some point, depending on the progression of COVID-19 and state and governmental regulations,” Brecht said. “We have been working closely with the public health department to figure out what would be feasible and allowed. We took in two calves, Teddy and Rosalina, in the midst of the pandemic and are currently working on some other rescues that haven’t been finalized yet.”

The intimate and educational glimpses into a day at the sanctuary will provide Zoom viewers with something different from a livestream concert or online yoga session.

“The support that we volunteers provide the Good Life Refuge allows us to connect with these beautiful animals that all want what we humans want — safety, love, community and support,” Ekegren said. “They make us smile by just being themselves. That’s wonderful stuff.”

Mother’s Day Celebration Virtual Tour

A $5 ticket allows for family or friends to view on the same screen. The video tour starts promptly at 2 p.m. Saturday. Good Life’s founder Nicole Brecht will give a live 45-minute tour of the Good Life Refuge where participants will meet many of the animal residents and hear their stories. Zoom details will be emailed to participants prior to the event. Find details at bit.ly/goodliferefuge.