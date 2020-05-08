GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Kennedy to donate, forgo $200k bonus

Kennedy to donate, forgo $200k bonus

University of Colorado President Mark Kennedy will forgo or donate $200,000 in bonuses he was set to receive for completing four goals set by the Board of Regents during his first year on the job.

Kennedy announced the decision through a CU spokesman Thursday, one day after more than 150 University of Colorado Boulder employees signed a letter asking the Board of Regents to rescind the money as campuses face budget cuts, furloughs and layoffs brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Board of Regents Chair Glen Gallegos contended the money was not a bonus and allowed Kennedy to reach his full salary. In a statement Thursday, Kennedy echoed that sentiment.

“I recognize that the contract milestones that allowed me to reach my full salary distract from our work on the difficult budget situation COVID-19 is causing the university,” Kennedy said. “Therefore, I will contribute or forgo the $200,000 in contract payments. This is in addition to the 10% salary reduction to which my leadership team and I committed.”

The 10% pay reduction through furloughs for Kennedy, campus chancellors and seven executive staff members will save the system $383,877, according to spokesman Ken McConnellogue.

Kennedy had already announced he would use $50,000 of the money to create a scholarship fund with his wife, Debbie Kennedy, to benefit rural, first-generation college students to attend CU.

On Thursday, Kennedy said he will donate an additional $100,000 to the scholarship fund and will not accept the remaining $50,000 stipulated in his contract.

“We have considerable work to do to ensure the University of Colorado meets the challenges ahead and continues to fulfill its mission of serving our students and our state, and I look forward to working to that end with all of those who care about CU and Colorado’s future,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy’s contract with the Board of Regents set a $650,000 base salary for his first year and a $200,000 incentive salary for completing four tasks, including starting a strategic plan and diversity campaign and reaching out to rural communities, donors, alumni and government leaders.

CU Boulder Professor Emily Yeh was one of the campus employees who signed the letter calling for the Board of Regents to rescind Kennedy’s bonus. The letter also called for high-paid university employees to take pay cuts starting at 25%.

Yeh said she was glad to hear that Kennedy was not accepting the $200,000.

“I think that’s fair, given the budget situation we are facing on campus,” she said. “I would hope they would take the rest of the letter into account and hopefully follow through with some of those.”

CU Boulder and other CU campuses are currently planning for budget cuts ranging from 5-20% as system leaders predict a budget shortfall of up to $1 billion next year.

CU Boulder has already laid off employees as a result of the pandemic, and system leaders are considering program reductions, furloughs and layoffs to further cut the budget.

