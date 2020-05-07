Sunny skies with a high of 64 and strong winds today in Boulder

GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder should see highs in the 60s with some strong winds today, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 64 and an overnight low of 34, with winds 21 to 31 mph with gusts of 47 mph.

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 62 and an overnight low of 40.

Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 64 and an overnight low of 38.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 67 and an overnight low of 43.

