Toll at long-term facilities mounts, as Boulder County’s coronavirus dead reaches 47

New data from state health officials reveal in greater detail the coronavirus’s toll on long-term care facilities in Boulder and Broomfield counties as well as throughout the state, as Boulder County’s death tally has reached 47.

Statistics updated and released this week by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment show that PowerBack Rehabilitation of Lafayette, which had seen no COVID-19 deaths a week ago, now has recorded three.

PowerBack Rehabilitation has seen four of its residents test positive for the coronavirus, while six of its staff have also tested positive, with two more identified as probable.

A PowerBack staff person asked to comment Thursday declined to do so.

The Peaks Care Center of Longmont, which a week ago had logged six deaths, now has seen nine with another two deaths identified as probably linked to COVID-19. CDPHE data show that 36 residents there have tested positive, with another three probable. Among its staff members, 29 people tested positive, and three more are classified as probable.

Of other facilities that have been hit hard in Boulder County, Boulder Manor’s losses were unchanged from a week before, with seven identified COVID-19 dead. The Bridge at Longmont saw its total grow by one in the past week, to eight.

State data also showed that Sunrise at Flatirons in Broomfield has seen four deaths, plus another identified as probably linked to the coronavirus. Broomfield Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center went from one death to four.

Boulder County Public Health spokesperson Chana Goussetis said Thursday that 37 of Boulder County’s 47 deaths have involved residents of long-term care facilities, and that that population represents 29% of all cases in Boulder County. Statewide, there have been outbreaks at 178 long-term care facilities.

In addition to the 47 deaths overall for Boulder County, public health officials said 712 people in the county have tested positive or probable, 135 have required hospitalization, and 271 are identified as recovered from COVID-19. County epidemiologists have 132 disease investigations ongoing.

New data released by CDPHE on Thursday, based on data compiled through Wednesday, showed Colorado’s death toll at 944, and 18,371 people have tested positive or probable. A total of 3,557 people have been hospitalized across 59 of Colorado’s 64 counties. To date, 92,267 of the state’s 5.7 million-plus residents have been tested.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.