2 dead after crashing stolen vehicle into Westminster fire station during police chase

A man and a woman were killed in crash

A man and woman were killed early Thursday after crashing a stolen vehicle into a Westminster fire station during a police chase.

Their identities have not been released pending identification and family notification, according to a Westminster Police Department news release.

At 2:12 a.m., a Westminster police officer reported that he was following a stolen vehicle near 120th Avenue and Mariposa Street, the news release said.

The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but it turned onto Federal Boulevard and headed south. Officers set a spiked stick designed to puncture the stolen vehicle’s tires near 112th Avenue, but the suspects kept going, the release said.

Police continued to follow the vehicle until it entered a neighborhood near 99th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard. Officers began slowing down as the suspects kept driving on Lowell Boulevard until it crashed into a Westminster Fire Station at 9140 Lowell Blvd., the news release said.

Both people inside the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

No firefighters inside were injured.

 

 

