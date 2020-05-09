GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

News
Boulder Area news

Boulder County Commissioners offer small business coronavirus grant relief

By | brennanc@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Boulder County commissioners have developed a Small Business COVID-19 Emergency Relief Grant Program with total funding of $200,000, in order to  provide some immediate financial support for small businesses experiencing financial hardship directly related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Businesses in good standing that have registered their business’s headquarters in the unincorporated area of Boulder County — including Jamestown, Ward, and Niwot — and with fewer than 50 employees are encouraged to apply. The application opened on Friday and all applications must be received by 11:59 p.m. May 18.

According to a news release, grants will be awarded in fixed amounts of $2,500, $5,000 or $7,500. The money is intended to help businesses cover near-term expenses in the areas of business rent or mortgage, payroll, utilities or other essential operating costs. Commissioners hope this money will provide short-term financial relief while businesses pursue other relief options.

Applications for the grant program can be found at boco.org/EmergencyReliefGrant.

Charlie Brennan | Senior Reporter

Charlie Brennan is a 35-year Colorado news veteran, now covering environment, science, JonBenet Ramsey and more for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call.
