Boulder police, health officials back ‘educational’ response to partiers flouting coronavirus restrictions

As surprising to some as photographs of graduating University of Colorado Boulder college students shunning physical distancing protocols and facemasks to get their party on in recent days might be, police issuing those celebrants no tickets for health order violations perhaps also raised eyebrows.

A Boulder police sergeant on told a reporter Thursday that the department was aware of six parties involving 20 or more people in Boulder’s University Hill neighborhood that day, which had once upon a time been slated as CU Boulder’s commencement day, before the COVID-19 pandemic upended that and pretty much everything else in society.

The department, he said, had issued “several” tickets Thursday for alcohol violations, plus one for a noise complaint. No health order violations were dished out.

To review: Under state stay at home orders updated on April 9 which remained in place throughout Boulder County through Friday — but being eased somewhat on Saturday — people were ordered to stay at home “whenever possible,” and people “living in shared or outdoor spaces must at all times, to the greatest extent possible, comply with Social Distancing Requirements, and may leave their Residences only to perform or utilize Necessary Activities.”

In defining “social distancing requirements,” the order starts by explaining that means maintaining “at least a six-foot distance” from other people.

The order also stated, “All public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a Residence are prohibited,” except for “limited purposes.”

It made no mention of a collegiate rager exemption.

The order, over the signature of Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Executive Director Jill Hunsaker Ryan, states it was to be enforced “by any appropriate legal means,” and that “ local authorities are encouraged to determine the best course of action to encourage maximum compliance.” Failure to comply, it notes, could be met with a fine of up to $1,000 and a year in jail.

And yet, no tickets were issued on the Hill on Thursday for violating that order, in a county which at that point had seen at least 47 COVID-19 deaths and 712 residents test positive or probable for the illness.

Laurie Ogden, spokesperson for the Boulder Police Department, on Friday explained the department’s thinking.

“We continue to take an educational approach to this, rather than issue violations,” Ogden said. “We will issue violations to repeat or egregious violators.

“As far as the students on the Hill, we are going to continue to deploy officers to those areas to disperse crowds, and we will be continuing high visibility patrols and working with the university on the dangers of congregating in large crowds.”

Ogden noted she had not seen or heard any public feedback on Friday in the wake of news reports focusing on recent public partying in the city. And perhaps, she said, the problem will resolve itself, as many students from outside the Boulder area who had not already gone home proceed to pack up and leave town.

“Common sense would tell me it probably will, since there probably won’t be as many students in town,” Ogden said.

Chana Goussetis, a spokesperson for Boulder County Public Health, said police are faced with a “difficult situation,” and that her department shares the police goal of emphasizing education.

“We’re happy to see that law enforcement spent time educating the attendees at the Hill celebrations yesterday,” Goussetis said Friday. “It is our hope that most people will take personal responsibility for the part they may play in spreading illness to others, especially to those for which COVID-19 is deadly.”

Goussetis said public health officials have worked “very closely” with local law enforcement on the COVID-19 response, and are comfortable with the department making appropriate decisions about enforcement based on each individual situation.

“If compliance becomes an issue, we will confer with our law enforcement partners to determine if a different approach is warranted,” Goussetis said.

CU Boulder’s commencement is now set for May 16. It is to be a livestreamed event.

No word yet, on the parties.