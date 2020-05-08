Broomfield urging residents to voluntarily wear masks as local stay-at-home order lifts

Broomfield is encouraging a culture of mask wearing rather than choosing to mandate face coverings in public.

Unlike other nearby cities and counties, including Boulder, Louisville, Superior and Denver, the Broomfield Board of Health is not requiring face coverings in public when the local stay-at-home order is lifted on Saturday. Masks, however, are required for critical business employees under the statewide safer-at-home order.

City officials have received numerous questions about masks, and more than 400 residents dialed in Thursday night to the weekly COVID-19 telephone town hall to hear the latest updates on the virus and how the city is moving forward in the next phase of loosened restrictions.

One resident on Facebook expressed frustration with Broomfield’s lack of transparency on the decision to not make masks mandatory in public, calling their inaction “reprehensible.”

In a statement emailed Friday, Mayor Patrick Quinn said, Broomfield will support businesses that decide to make masks mandatory.

“Broomfield’s health and safety is always my top priority, so in collaboration with the Public Health Department I’ve asked the Board of Health to consider a resolution that strongly encourages face coverings in Broomfield to continue our efforts to fight the spread of COVID-19,” Quinn stated. “While the data around face masks is still being studied, I’m hoping this resolution will be one more tool, in addition to continuing to physically distance, for our residents and businesses to remain vigilant and thoughtful of others when in public, during the next phases of this unprecedented virus.”

Mayor Pro Tem Guyleen Castriotta in Thursday’s call said she loves that Broomfield is an engaged community and urged people to voluntarily wear face coverings in public to protect those most vulnerable to coronavirus.

“Let’s take care of each other as neighbors and a community and smile with your eyes,” she said referencing a Broomfield social media campaign that encourages residents to post photos of themselves wearing face masks. Residents are asked to tag their photos with #wearebroomfield.

As of Friday, there were 193 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths in Broomfield , according to the city’s daily COVID-19 email update. Confirmed cases increased by nine from Thursday numbers and by 36 from 157 the prior Friday as reported by Broomfield in its May 1 email update. Deaths increased by five from the 11 Broomfield reported in its May 1 email.

State data updated on Wednesday showed that deaths are increasing at local care facilities where outbreaks have been reported. Outbreaks are classified as two or more confirmed cases within a 14-day period

COVID-related deaths at Sunrise at Flatirons grew to four confirmed and one probable, up from two confirmed and one probable the week prior, according to the state.

Forty COVID cases — 25 residents and 15 staff members —had been confirmed at Broomfield Skilled Nursing as of Wednesday, according to the state. Confirmed cases at Sunrise stood at 18 — 13 residents and five staff — according to the most recent state data.

Confirmed deaths at Broomfield Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation grew to four from one the week prior, according to the state data updated Wednesday. The facility on Friday reported its coronavirus deaths now stand at five.

“As always, we are saddened when a resident passes away at our facility, regardless of the circumstances,” the facility stated in a news release. “The facility has had five resident deaths that have been determined to be COVID-19 related, per County Health Department reporting criteria. However, we wish to assure the public that we continue to take appropriate actions in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

According to the release, Broomfield Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is continually reviewing the latest information provided by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, and the county’s public health department.

Broomfield Public Health Director Jason Vahling during Thursday’s town hall call said 14% of local COVID patients have been hospitalized.

Broomfield has seen a downward trend of hospitalized COVID-19 cases, and area hospitals have the capacity to care for critically ill patients, Vahling said Thursday. Broomfield also has seen increased access to COVID-19 testing, he said. A list of heath care providers offering testing can be found at broomfieldhealth.org.

Broomfield is looking for volunteers to help with virus testing. People with EMT certification or who are working or retired doctors or nurses who would like to volunteer can email broomfieldvoad@gmail.com.

Broomfield Public Health will determine on an individual basis if people 65 and older can volunteer, Broomfield spokeswoman Carolyn Romero said.

As the city seeks ways to ramp up its testing capabilities, Vahling said residents staying at home and remaining physically distant from one another is making a difference in slowing the virus’ spread.

“It’s impacted us all and it’s not easy, but we are making a difference and we’re moving forward,” he said.

Moving forward includes the Broomfield Skate Park and city tennis courts reopening on Saturday.

Play is limited to singles on each net; no doubles play, according to the city’s website. Each person must have their own ball labeled with their name, and returning of the ball is only allowed with a foot or racquet pass. Masks must be worn when not playing, according to the city’s rules. Players are not allowed to switch sides or touch one another, and are encouraged to use hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes on anything they touch.

No more than than 10 people are allowed to use the skate park at a time. The park at 150 Lamar St. closes at dusk and there will be no access or use of the lights. Skaters are encouraged to use hand sanitizer and use sanitizing wipes to wipe down any areas they touch.

Camps offered by Recreation Services are still on hold through June 15, though, the department’s director Clay Shuck said during Thursday’s call. He said he is hopeful camps can resume after that date, but that decision will depend on recommendations from state and local public health officials.

Also on Thursday’s call, Quinn said Broomfield is working to reschedule the Spring Cleanup that was postponed because of the virus. Tentative proposed dates for the annual event that allows residents to leave items at the curb for disposal are June 17, July 11 and July 18, but more information will be announced in the coming weeks as dates are confirmed, he said.

When asked about tree branches stacking up in residents’ yards, Shuck said the city’s recycling center will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 16. He asked residents call 303-464-5651 to confirm those times and the date.

Join the call

Broomfield’s weekly COVID telephone town hall is from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursdays. To join the call, dial 855-695-3744