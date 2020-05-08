Chipotle just opened its first drive-thru in Colorado, another one is on the way

Even Chipotle’s skeptics might be tempted to try out this latest development from the brand: a drive-thru lane designed for picking up burritos, bowls and more, when ordered ahead.

The Chipotlane, as the company is calling it, has opened at Prairie Center off Interstate 76 in Brighton. Another new store featuring the drive-thru is expected to open in Parker in the coming months, according to a Chipotle representative.

Unlike typical drive-thru lanes, Chipotle’s requires customers to order ahead from the website or business app. Customers place their order and receive a time to drive up and retrieve their meals.

CEO Brian Niccol first announced the new drive-thru store locations in 2019, according to Business Insider. More of the company’s drive-thrus are opening across the country, but only these two are currently in the works in Colorado.

2046 Prairie Center Parkway, Brighton, 720-259-5627, 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily for pickup and delivery

Subscribe to our food newsletter, Stuffed, to get Denver food and drink news sent straight to your inbox.