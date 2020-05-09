GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Class action suit filed against Boulder…

News
Business

Class action suit filed against Boulder entrepreneur over failed Bitcoin convention

By | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

BOULDER — A class action lawsuit has been filed against Boulder-based blockchain marketer and consultant Jacob Kostecki, alleging he defrauded about 2,000 ticket holders and sponsors of an ill-fated convention this year.

Kostecki was the promoter behind the 2020 “Massive Adoption in Memphis: Blockchain and Digital Assets” event, which was scheduled to run Feb. 27 and 28 at the University of Memphis. The event was originally scheduled for November 2019 but was delayed to February of this year.

The complaint filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court of Colorado alleges Kostecki offered round-trip airfare and lodging packages at a relatively low rate of $300 to $400. On Jan. 31, he published a blog post canceling the event due to lower-than-expected sales and intended to refund everyone by July.

However, the complaint alleges Kostecki pocketed the funds and isn’t refunding as promised, saying he told customers that he is delaying refunds until the ongoing COVID-19 crisis ends.

The complaint is seeking to recoup the costs of buying tickets or sponsorships for the event, along with legal fees for filing the suit.

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts on Twitter lambasted the event’s collapse using the hashtag #cryptofyrefest, a reference to the infamous Fyre Festival that promised a massive music event at low cost and delivered an organizational debacle, costing investors $26 million in the process.

Kostecki has a history of aggressive behavior in the realm of startups. In 2016, TechCrunch reported stories of Polish entrepreneurs claiming Kostecki had offered them consulting help but later used non-disclosure agreements and threatened their intellectual property to get his way. He told the technology publication the allegations were mostly true.

Kostecki also appears to have an active warrant for arrest in his native Poland issued in January.

In a statement, he told BizWest he disputes the claims in the complaint.

“I do not agree with the allegations put forth in the lawsuit, believe there are many errors in the document and look forward to my day in court,” he said.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

Dan Mika | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Business

  1. Outstanding STEM Education In Longmont

    Parents, are you looking for schools with outstanding STEM education programs? Flagstaff Academy is a public charter school offering top...
  2. Trusted Roof Repair In Northern Colorado

    AJ Shirk Roofing has provided trusted roof repair to Colorado homes and businesses since 1903. Whether you are replacing or...
  3. Start Living Pain-Free

    Isn’t it time to start living pain-free? Your road to recovery starts at Waterbury Chiropractic Wellness! Dr. Robin Waterbury, DC,...
  4. The Healing Power Of Art

    In these times, it’s good to remember the healing power of art. It inspires and comforts us—and it’s a perfect...
  5. Telemedicine For Dermatology Patients

    Dermatology Center of The Rockies provides quality, comprehensive medical and cosmetic dermatology services to people of all ages. Board Certified...