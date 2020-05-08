GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Clear skies and highs in the 60s over the weekend in Boulder

Clear skies and highs in the 60s over the weekend in Boulder

Boulder should see clear skies and highs in the 60s over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 61 and an overnight low of 38.

Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 63 and an overnight low of 37.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 65 and an overnight low of 41.

