Colorado records 944 coronavirus deaths as confirmed cases pass 18,000

Colorado has recorded as many as 944 deaths from the new coronavirus as total confirmed cases surpassed 18,000, state health officials said Thursday.

There have been 3,557 people hospitalized since the outbreak was first confirmed in the state in March, but only 628 people were in Colorado hospitals with symptoms of the illness as of Wednesday afternoon, state data shows. At least 68 people since Wednesday either went home or were transferred to a lower level of care, like a rehabilitation facility.

More than 18,300 people have tested positive for or are believed to have COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory illness causes by the virus — though health officials have said the true number is likely far higher.

Officials recorded more than 3,400 tests on Wednesday, as the state ramps up its capabilities to better track the virus as businesses slowly reopen. The 60.2 tests per 100,000 people per day still falls well short of the 152 per 100,000 each day pegged by health experts as necessary to safely monitor the outbreak.

Much of that testing has been focused on senior living facilities and other care homes. Officials have confirmed outbreaks at 178 facilities across the state, four more than the previous day.

The state health department announces new totals daily of coronavirus deaths and confirmed cases based on what’s reported up from Colorado’s counties; though the deaths and positive test results may be announced on a particular day, they may have occurred any time in the past and are just now being reported to the state.