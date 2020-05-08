GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Colorado records 944 coronavirus deaths as confirmed cases pass 18,000

There have been 3,557 people hospitalized since the outbreak was first confirmed

The emergency room team at the Medical Center of Aurora gears up for the arrival of a patient on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Extra precautions and measures are being taken by healthcare professionals to protect against the spread of coronavirus within the hospital. Some form of mask, ventilator, face shield, protective masks and clothing are worn by every professional within the building. The number of patients who go to the emergency room have fallen due to the scare of coronavirus.
By | stabachnik@denverpost.com | The Denver Post
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Colorado has recorded as many as 944 deaths from the new coronavirus as total confirmed cases surpassed 18,000, state health officials said Thursday.

There have been 3,557 people hospitalized since the outbreak was first confirmed in the state in March, but only 628 people were in Colorado hospitals with symptoms of the illness as of Wednesday afternoon, state data shows. At least 68 people since Wednesday either went home or were transferred to a lower level of care, like a rehabilitation facility.

More than 18,300 people have tested positive for or are believed to have COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory illness causes by the virus — though health officials have said the true number is likely far higher.

Officials recorded more than 3,400 tests on Wednesday, as the state ramps up its capabilities to better track the virus as businesses slowly reopen. The 60.2 tests per 100,000 people per day still falls well short of the 152 per 100,000 each day pegged by health experts as necessary to safely monitor the outbreak.

Much of that testing has been focused on senior living facilities and other care homes. Officials have confirmed outbreaks at 178 facilities across the state, four more than the previous day.

The state health department announces new totals daily of coronavirus deaths and confirmed cases based on what’s reported up from Colorado’s counties; though the deaths and positive test results may be announced on a particular day, they may have occurred any time in the past and are just now being reported to the state.

Sam Tabachnik | Reporter

Sam Tabachnik is a breaking news reporter for The Denver Post. He previously wrote for NBC News, the Washington Post and the New Orleans Times-Picayune. A Boston native, he's not afraid to root for Tom Brady in the Mile High City. 
