Longmont closes Union Reservoir beaches due to coronavirus

Longmont is closing Union Reservoir’s swim and dog beaches and its fishing pier because of what officials said have been “public health and safety issues during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

Starting Saturday, those areas will no longer be open for public use, the city said in a Friday afternoon news release. The reservoir’s playground, like playgrounds in other Longmont city parks, already was closed.

“Several large groups have been on the beach areas despite being asked by staff to disperse,” Longmont City Manager Harold Dominguez said in a statement. “Closure of these areas is a direct result of these violations of the social distancing orders.”

Union Reservoir Nature Area, at 461 Weld County Road 26, is one of the only public beach facilities along the Front Range that had remained open since Gov. Jared Polis issued Colorado’s initial state stay-at-home order in March.

Staff said reservoir rangers were finding that many visitors to the nature area were also violating the state mandate to not travel outside their local areas in order to visit.

Longmont’s closing of the beach amenities will bring the city into alignment with the governor’s “safer at home” order, as well as those of Boulder County Public Health, which Longmont is following for all its properties, including Union Reservoir in Weld County.

City staff said boating activities — including wakeless boating, canoeing, kayaking and paddleboarding — will continue to be permitted at the reservoir, for now. Boating activities will be monitored for compliance with 6-foot social distancing requirements, or the requirement that people use face coverings when they’re not able to maintain distance, according to Deputy City Manager Dale Rademacher.

These boating activities will be permitted to continue as long as users are able to maintain necessary social distancing requirements. City staff said additional closings may be enacted, however, if the new guidelines and restrictions are not met.

Longmont is selling daily passes only to access the reservoir at this time. Visit the Union Reservoir web page, at bit.ly/union-fees-and-hours, for more details on daily pass costs, which depend on whether visitors also bring watercraft or trailered boats. Daily fees may be paid with credit card or by exact cash amount. Season passes are not being sold at this time.

People driving to the reservoir will be asked to park in every other space to help maintain social distancing. Visitors arriving after capacity has been reached will be denied entry until another visitor leaves.

Facilities are being cleaned daily but not after each use. Visitors are reminded to bring what they need, such as hand sanitizer, wipes, sunblock and water. Visitors are encouraged to consider their personal safety when boating or being on the water and to remember such activities are undertaken at their own risk.

People can learn more about Longmont’s Union Reservoir online, at bit.ly/union-reservoir-longmont, or by calling 303-772-1265.