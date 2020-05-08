Longmont police arrest man on suspicion of arson following grass fire

Longmont police have arrested a man accused of starting a grass fire near the city’s waste diversion center.

The fire started about 8:36 a.m. today in cattails east of Martin Street and south of Second Avenue near a pond on city property, according to a release.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire without any injuries or damage to structures, but several homeless encampments in the area were threatened.

Police arrested Russell Robert Wilson, 46, on suspicion of third-degree arson and fourth-degree trespassing. Police believe Wilson is homeless and that he was staying at one of the encampments endangered by the fire.

Wilson was booked and released.