Boulder’s Andrew Bernstein continues path to recovery after hit-and-run crash

Andrew Bernstein doesn’t remember the hit-and-run that nearly killed him on July 20. There is only before and after.

“I have a memory of a few minutes before the crash, going under the railroad track and thinking, ‘I’m making good time, I’m almost home,” Bernstein said. “Next thing I remember after that is coming to on the ground and realizing I needed help.

Somewhere in between those two flashes, Bernstein was struck by a white van while he was biking home from Erie in the shoulder of Arapahoe Road just east of Boulder.

Left for dead on the side of the road, a passerby spotted Bernstein and called 911.

“After that, my next memory is waking up in the hospital more than a week later,” Bernstein said.

Bernstein had suffered severe internal injuries and fractures, and an injury to his spinal cord. For weeks, a confused and pained Bernstein tried to wrap his head around what had happened.

“It was a process of a couple of weeks of understanding where I was, how I had gotten there and what had happened,” Bernstein said. “It took me a long time to understand what was really going on. I was confused a lot of the time. I wanted to go home and I didn’t understand why I wasn’t being allowed to go home.”

But as some of the confusion cleared, Bernstein began to grasp the long road ahead.

“I was told when I was still at Denver Health that I had a chance at recovery, but there would be no guarantees, and it would be very hard,” he said. “I was able-bodied and healthy, and suddenly the reality is you are partially paralyzed. It takes some time to understand what that means.”

Nine months later, Bernstein has made some strides, but he is still in constant pain and has some partial paralysis. He is worried he will never be able to walk about without some form of assistance.

“It sucks,” he said. “I have horrible pain all the time from muscle imbalance, I’m on crutches and have a huge brace. It’s no way to live.”

But Bernstein has taken the same approach he did to competitive bike racing and applied it to his rehab.

“I know the only way to improve myself is to keep pushing myself, and keep pushing myself even when I don’t want to,” Bernstein said. “I have more than a decade of experience as a high-level athlete, and I draw on the discipline from training to help me get through this.”

Bernstein worked in a waist-deep pool for months before eventually graduating to dry workouts. Bernstein said one of his goals is now to work up his left hamstring.

“If I can get that strong enough, they will let me transition to a much smaller brace that will be easier to live with,” he said.

Bernstein has even been able to get in some work on a trainer bicycle, and being able to once again ride a bike outside is one of the things he is looking forward to the most.

“I expect to ride outside within the next couple of months,” Bernstein said. “I don’t have any plans to get back into competition, but I’m certainly looking forward to riding outside in a safe manner.”

Of course, right now Bernstein’s injuries aren’t the only thing preventing him from being outside more often. Like many others, the spread of the coronavirus and subsequent stay-at-home orders have largely confined Bernstein to his home.

“It was very scary when quarantine first started and I thought I might not be able to access my therapy, and I had some anxiety as I’m sure a lot of people in my position did,” Bernstein said. “I’ve been very fortunate to be able to maintain some of my physical therapy during quarantine and I’ve stayed healthy and been able to keep progressing through quarantine.”

As for the crash itself, Colorado State Patrol identified the vehicle that was possibly involved, but have yet to identify or charge a driver.

“Though it has been nine months since the hit-and-run, the Colorado State Patrol is still investigating the incident,” Bernstein’s attorney Chris Jeffress said in a statement. “Though the CSP has issued an interim report identifying the owner of the van that struck Mr. Bernstein, they have not yet identified the person driving the van at the time of the incident. No one has been charged or arrested.”

Bernstein did pen an essay published in Outside Magazine to the driver of that van and to drivers in general about watching out for cyclists.

“It’s just so important that everyone who drives remembers that driving a vehicle is a very serious responsibility,” Bernstein said. “A car or a truck or a van can be deadly. Or it can leave someone in a state like I’m in.”

But even as the case remains unsolved, Bernstein said he chooses to focus on his rehabilitation.

“It’s just been a gradual process of trying to understand how to make myself better,” he said. “I have never given myself an endpoint.”