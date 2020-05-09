Colorado confirms 967 coronavirus deaths as testing tops 100,000 people

Colorado has recorded 967 deaths from the new coronavirus as more than 100,000 people have now been tested for COVID-19, state health officials said Saturday.

There have been 3,623 people hospitalized since the outbreak was first confirmed in the state in March, but only 586 people were in Colorado hospitals with symptoms of the illness as of Friday afternoon, state data shows. At least 65 people since Friday either went home or were transferred to a lower level of care, like a rehabilitation facility.

More than 19,300 people have tested positive for or are believed to have COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory illness causes by the virus — though health officials have said the true number is likely far higher.

Officials recorded more than 4,700 tests on Friday as the state ramps up its capabilities to better track the virus. The testing rate — 82.7 tests per 100,000 people per day — is significantly higher than totals from earlier in the week but not quite the 152-per-100,000 daily number pegged by health experts as necessary to safely monitor the outbreak.

Much of the testing has been focused on senior living facilities and other care homes. Officials have confirmed outbreaks at 188 facilities across the state, four more than the previous day.

The state health department announces new totals daily of coronavirus deaths and confirmed cases based on what’s reported up from Colorado’s counties; though the deaths and positive test results may be announced on a particular day, they may have occurred any time in the past and are just now being reported to the state.