Coronavirus pandemic isn’t stopping Mother’s Day festivities in Boulder County

Even though breakfast in bed might seem more like a regular activity than a treat these days, Mother’s Day has still seen Boulder County residents determined to provide a special surprise for mom.

“To our surprise and benefit, it’s been just crazy,” said Nate Golter, son of Longmont Florist owners Brad and Lisa Golter. “Orders are up significantly.

“We’re able to fill everything we’ve taken in, but we’ve never… had a Mother’s Day quite this busy.”

And to the south, Boulder Blooms has also seen strong sales, with proprietor Ashley King noting that the “spirit of Mother’s Day has proved more resilient than ever.

“Our strong sales numbers have shown that customers want their mothers to feel loved and appreciated even when they cannot tell them in-person,” King wrote in an email. “We have been at max capacity starting Wednesday and will continue that way through the weekend.”

Despite the hazy outlook for the local economy, climbing unemployment and a pandemic prone to put a damper on festivities, the two shops have thrived. And much of that success has to do with both having delivery operations.

“We have always been set up for deliveries, but Mother’s Day has been above and beyond what we expected,” wrote King in an email.

She added that phones have been ringing non-stop, though her shop has had to tell people that it’s sold out of flowers, and recommends other local stores.

The Longmont Florist, too, has been coming to its customers’ doors, and, according to Nate Golter, has been operating with its storefront closed, selling through curbside pickup and no-contact deliveries.

“I think… a lot of people can’t go visit, so they want to send love in another way, and we’re a good way to do it,” he said.

According to statistics from the National Retail Federation’s annual Mother’s Day Spending Survey conducted April 1-6, the proportion of people planning to celebrate the holiday this year actually rose from 2019. And despite economic woes brought on by COVID-19, the average amount that people expected to spend rose, too.

And for King, her flower shop provides an opportune way to send love while most are hunkered down.

“Sending flowers is a beautiful way to share your love while ensuring the health and safety of the community,” she wrote in an email. “People want to celebrate their amazing moms and are looking for ways to do that when they cannot be there physically.”