Longmont code enforcement officers may help enforce ‘safer at home’ orders

Longmont City Council on Tuesday is to consider authorizing the city’s code enforcement officers to help Boulder County Pubic Health staff monitor compliance with state and countywide health and safety orders during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Boulder County Public Health has requested assistance from local jurisdictions “to increase community monitoring and violation follow-up activity,” according to a Longmont staff memo to Council for Tuesday’s meeting.

If Council approves the mutual aid agreement with the county health department, Longmont’s code enforcement staff “will begin assisting with BCPH calls for service as needed,” city staff wrote.

The memo said Boulder County Public Health “has limited personnel resources available” to monitor and document public health violations and that assistance from Longmont and other local governments “will enable broader enforcement throughout the county.”

Longmont’s code enforcement staff already has been monitoring parks and playgrounds for the past several weeks in coordination with the closures of some of those facilities, and giving the unit the ability “to monitor and attend to additional concerns relayed by BCPH is a reasonable request” that the city’s six code enforcement officers “are able to begin immediately,” staff wrote.

Longmont’s staff said the health department “will ensure a standardized process for all county, city and town staff involved” in monitoring whether businesses and residents are complying the coronavirus pandemic response orders and will provide any information needed “to maximize the efficiency” of those “collective enforcement efforts.”

The agreement specifies that the city’s code enforcement officers will not be expected to act in a law enforcement capacity and will not have “arrest power or any other peace officer authority.”

Boulder County Public Health spokesperson Chana Goussetis said in a Friday email that she did not know the status of her department’s agreements with the county’s other cities and towns.

Longmont’s staff said, “By coordinating enhanced enforcement with local partners,” Boulder County Public Health “will be in line with other Denver metropolitan-area cities, towns and counties “that have deployed ‘public health inspectors,’” to monitor compliance with health orders, including Denver, Jefferson, Arapahoe, Adams and Douglas counties.

If you watch:

What: Longmont City Council regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Council and city staff members will participate from remote locations, and members of the general public cannot attend the meeting in person. However, council meetings are live-streamed and can be viewed on the city’s YouTube channel — youtube.com/user/cityoflongmont — or on LongmontPublicMedia.org, or on Longmont cable TV subscribers’ Comcast Xfinity Channel 8/880HD.

Public comment opportunities: Longmont will display and announce information during the live streaming of the virtual meeting to tell the public how and when to call in if people want to comment about any issue. Comments are limited to three minutes per person, during the public-invited-to-be-heard items on the agenda.

Agenda: tinyurl.com/ydeacjk8