Photos: Car Parade for Senior Citizens at Elderly Care Facilities in Longmont

Lisa Wollerman, of Longmont, waits in her car for the Car Parade for Senior Citizens to start at The Bridge at Longmont senior living facility on Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Longmont. Senior living facilities in Boulder and Longmont have been in a quarantine due to the current coronavirus pandemic. Wollerman’s father Frank Burton lives in the senior living home and has only been able to see him through a window or talk on the phone since early March. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)