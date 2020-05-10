Statewide fund to boost Boulder County child care centers during coronavirus pandemic

Mile High United Way, along with five other organizations and the Colorado Department of Health and Human Services, has created the Keep the Lights on Fund that would see 92 kits of cleaning supplies distributed to Boulder County child care centers.

The kits, which will include items like bleach, disinfectant and other items, come at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has made cleaning materials harder to obtain, and caused them to eat up larger portion of child care center budgets. The fund will provide cleaning supplies to more than 1,200 centers across the state, with the Early Childhood Council Leadership Alliance, Executives Partnering to Invest in Children, Gary Community Investments, Healthy Child Care Colorado and The Women’s Foundation of Colorado all pitching in alongside Mile High United Way and The Colorado Department of Health and Human Services.

Annette Haagenson, the founder and director of Back to Basics Daycare in Longmont, will be a recipient of cleaning supplies from the effort. She said that the supplies will help “tremendously.”

“Because then we can get the supplies we need and be able to… keep operating and able to provide our service for families that need to work,” said Haagenson.

According to a news release from Mile High United Way, a National Association for the Education of Young Children survey reported that 33% of Colorado child care providers said they would not be able to survive closing for two weeks, without significant investment.

That same survey showed that 29% of Colorado child care centers have lost income due to getting paid by attendance instead of enrollment, and 54% have lost income due to parents not being able to pay.

Lisa Swainey with the YMCA of Northern Colorado, which has been operating a child care center for front-line workers, said that cleanliness also has a big impact on operations and costs.

“When we’re moving children from one area to another we’re constantly having to clean,” she said, adding that the YMCA has also had to add the cost of having an extra staff member who does nothing but sanitize and clean.

Swainey also said that, while the YMCA has access to a stockpile of cleaning materials due to the nonprofit operating gyms, from what she’s heard, supply has been a problem for many other child care programs. The YMCA of Northern Colorado operates a preschool-age program at the Ed and Ruth Lehman YMCA in Longmont and a school-age program at the Mapleton YMCA in Boulder.

The organization also has programs in Lafayette and Johnstown in the works.

Christy Creek, the founder and executive director of Longs Peak Learning Center, which will receive supplies from the Keep the Lights on Fund, said finding enough cleaning materials has been more of an issue than the cost of them.

“We usually order everything off Amazon or Walmart or something, and so not having them either available because they’re all directly going to medical — which is totally understandable — but not being able to get that share is difficult,” she said.

And soon, with Boulder County moving into the safer at home phase of combating the pandemic on Saturday, some businesses are opening back up, and child care centers will begin to see more children coming back in.

According to the release from Mile High United Way, the nonprofit plans to increase the Keep the Lights on Fund to $500,000 through private donations and provide small grants to child care centers for costs including staffing.

“I think that, just in general, the finances right now are really hard for all programs that are providing child care,” said Swainey. “We’re struggling in that the staffing cost is higher now because of the lower ratios and group sizes. And I think everything is a challenge right now, financially, and the cleaning piece is on top of that.”