Ballot content, road closures resurrected after earlier Boulder Council dismissals as virus lingers

City Council already decided against adjusting ballot measure petitioning processes or closing any roads to non-resident car traffic as coronavirus responses, but those two issues have not gone away quietly in Boulder.

In fact, they’ve been resurrected, with renewed discussions on both upcoming, although from slightly different angles than originally presented to city leaders.

That is partly thanks to new public health guidance from local authorities surrounding voter signature gathering, as well as the possibility that street shutdowns may let restaurants, still limited from hosting diners indoors, take over patches of concrete for outdoor food service to weather the pandemic more easily.

Earlier during the outbreak, Council declined on a narrow 5-4 vote to amend rules for collecting endorsements from municipal electors to put potential new laws on this year’s ballot and allow the outcome of the election to determine if they take effect.

Officials cited possible pushback in the form of litigation against the city in rejecting a pursuit of electronic signatures before Boulder’s new online petitioning system is ready for next year’s election cycle. So far, they have not agreed to set a lower bar for the handful of ballot initiative campaigns seeking changes to rules surrounding the city’s residential occupancy limits, how the mayor is elected, whether the municipal utility project should continue to be funded by a tax and whether renters should be provided legal representation by the government when facing eviction.

Mayor Pro Tem Bob Yates has drawn the ire of petitioners and others for suggesting the efforts could still meet their requirements to gain endorsements from more than 3,000 Boulder voters each by setting up tables in parks and gathering signatures while minding social distancing and face covering regulations.

But that is not encouraged by public health officials.

“Because there is no reference to (petitioning) in the state’s Safer at Home Order, individuals should request guidance from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Given community transmission of COVID-19 and strict CDPHE social distancing mandates, Boulder County Public Health cannot endorse any activity that will generate a high volume of person-to-person contacts such as in-person signature collection and particularly door-to-door collection of signatures,” Jeff Zaych, director of the county health department, said following consultation with the agency’s legal team.

“All signature collection efforts must comply with applicable public health orders, and BCPH strongly encourages organizers and individuals to explore, to the extent permitted by law, signature-collection methods that avoid in-person contact.”

Councilwoman Rachel Friend had requested officials consider the matter again after the city denied a permit to signature gatherers seeking to work on Pearl Street; the city told petitioners their rights to free speech were not inhibited by the pandemic and related public health orders, and the activity could legally take place, but the formal permit could not be issued because of the outbreak.

Over the weekend, Councilman Aaron Brockett joined Friend in trying to extend a hand to local advocates who had planned to engage direct democracy this year.

“Given that the deadline for collecting signatures for most ballot measures is June 5, I think it’s too late to re-consider allowing electronic petition signing. Instead I ask that Council considers placing the initiatives on the ballot ourselves,” Brockett said. “It would bring an end to the in-person signature collection that public health is recommending against, but still give direct democracy a chance in these extraordinary times we find ourselves in.”

Concerns were quickly raised via email to Council with the proposal, noting that even if in-person signature gathering can be skirted by elected leaders using their own power to send the measures to voters, there would then be the issue of campaigning both for and against them, tasks often carried out by knocking on doors and hosting events to garner votes.

“Generating community support for an approved ballot item will not require nearly as extensive of close in-person interaction as signature gathering currently requires,” said Chelsea Castellano, chair of the Bedrooms Are For People campaign seeking a November vote on loosening the city’s residential occupancy limits.

It was unclear Monday whether Council member attitudes on the issue may have evolved, but a vote on scheduling a public hearing, and eventual final decision, on whether to put any measures before voters would likely have to gain a majority, if that is the route Friend and Brockett want to go.

“If it’s about referring measures to the ballot, I did not sense there was a good Council appetite for that,” said Mayor Sam Weaver, who was the final vote against allowing electronic signatures for petitions this year. “… The claim is, and this is a claim from Council members so I’m going to take it seriously, that there is new information that we did not have (at the previous vote). Whether I agree with that or not, I think the Council members can make their case.”

There may be a growing desire to reverse a recent decision among Council members — though for a much different reason than was presented last month — by closing off streets to cars. But this time around, the idea behind doing so won’t be to allow for more access to outdoor recreation space for residents to use and avoid infringing upon social distance on sidewalks and trails, which was similarly shot down in a split vote.

“I think there is increasing appetite for considering street closures and/or parking spot reduction or elimination temporarily so that restaurants can seat people outdoors and be able to have adequate social distancing and the advantages of not being indoors,” Weaver said.

City staff is working on a plan to allow that idea to be employed, if Council chooses. That issue will be mentioned briefly during Council’s discussion of Boulder’s virus response to start its 6 p.m. Tuesday meeting, and the ballot content matter will be discussed toward the end of the meeting.

While the road closure idea has been brought back up, some Boulder residents on social media have been criticizing officials for not closing roads to cars for the initially discussed recreational safety reasons.

Friend, who was in support of shutting some streets to cars previously, played on Boulder’s reputation as a stronghold of liberal governance in reacting to news that Greenville, South Carolina, closed space on its Main Street to motor vehicles.

“My brother lives in Greenville. So I have visited a fair amount; it’s lovely, though a solidly socially conservative city. Greenville was able to see the value of shared streets before Boulder. Good on ya, Greenville,” Friend tweeted Sunday. “Boulder, if/when we look at changing/sharing streets for restaurants, I hope we can pan out and consider street space use holistically. Change can be good.”