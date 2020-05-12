Boulder clerk Beck leaving city to take Lafayette job

Boulder City Clerk Lynnette Beck, a longtime public servant, is leaving her job but staying in the area with plans to lead the Lafayette clerk’s office.

Beck was the Boulder clerk for five years and worked for the city for 23, an email from City Manager Jane Brautigam that was shared with the Camera said.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for Lynnette. While she will be greatly missed as our City Clerk, we are so happy for her as she seizes new challenges in her career,” Brautigam wrote.

Over the next several weeks, Brautigam’s office will work with Beck and the City Clerk’s Office to implement a transition plan and continue to prepare for the November election.

“During this transition, we will reassign several staff members to the clerk’s office and integrate it as a division/workgroup within the City Manager’s Office,” Brautigam said. “As this plan is finalized, we will update you and work to ensure Council meetings are well supported.”

Beck’s last day with Boulder will be May 21, with plans to start in Lafayette June 1.