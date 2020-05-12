Boulder County Youth Corp canceled for 2020 season due to coronavirus concerns

Teens looking for a summer job with the Boulder County Youth Corps will have to wait until next year to join the program, after it was announced Monday the 2020 season has been canceled due to concerns associated with the coronavirus.

Officials said transporting teens throughout the county to work on many different projects proved insurmountable under the current state and county public health guidelines, according to a news release from Boulder County Parks & Open Space.

Judy Wolfe, Boulder County Youth Corp program manager, called it a “heartbreaking turn of events for everyone who was looking forward to joining the program this summer,” but said residents’ health had to take priority.

“It’s important that the youth corps program does what is most beneficial for our community by helping limit the spread of the coronavirus and allow the county to concentrate resources on restoring essential services to our residents,” Wolfe said in the release.

Scott Segerstrom, executive director of the Colorado Youth Corps Association, which annually accredits the Boulder County Youth Corps, said the youth corps has a record of overcoming obstacles.

“Boulder County and its youth corps have been through floods, wildfires, a pandemic — and nothing’s stopped the program from opening its doors the next season. There will be more lives to change a year from now, and the corps community will help ensure BCYC will be ready to roll,” he said in the release.

Those interested in being alerted when recruitment starts for the 2021 season can sign up on the Boulder County Youth Corps webpage at bouldercounty.org/jobs/youth-corps.