Broomfield announces new dates for annual…

News
Boulder Area news

Broomfield announces new dates for annual Spring Cleanup

A map of Broomfield Spring Cleanup areas by date. (Courtesy city and county of Broomfield)



The 2020 Broomfield Spring Cleanup program has been rescheduled for four Saturdays in June and July. The annual event, which allows residents to leave unwanted items at the curb, was originally planned for April and May but was canceled in light of the coronavirus pandemic

The cleanup will be held on four consecutive Saturdays — June 27 and July 11, 18 and 25 — based on geographic areas of the city.

An interactive map that shows cleanup dates by area can be viewed at bit.ly/3boQm2P. Click the “i” button in the upper right hand corner of the map to activate the interactive features.

To view a list of what will and will not be accepted, ,visit Broomfield.org/SpringCleanup.

Broomfield Enterprise Staff Report

