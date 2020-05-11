GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Broomfield Community Foundation cancels Dancing…

Broomfield Community Foundation cancels Dancing with the Stars fundraiser

Mental Health Partners team members Susan Bellas and Justin Carter perform on stage during the Broomfield Dancing with the Stars on Sept. 26 at the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield.
The Broomfield Community Foundation announced on Monday that this year’s Dancing with the Broomfield Stars fundraiser has been canceled.

“Due to the ongoing uncertainty regarding large gatherings of people as well as the inability of the dancers to be able to rehearse in our partner studios, the difficult decision has been made to cancel the 2020 Dancing with the Broomfield Stars event,” Foundation Board President Tim Schafer and Foundation Executive Director Marianna Williamson stated in an email.

“Further, throughout the past 60 days, the Broomfield Community Foundation has diverted staff attention away from event planning to focus on urgent Disaster Relief fundraising supporting local nonprofit and agency partners working to help the Broomfield community during the pandemic. As government guidelines regarding physical distancing are published, we will continue to look for appropriate opportunities to gather again to support the Broomfield Community Foundation’s fundraising efforts.”

Dancing with the Broomfield Stars is the Foundation’s annual fundraising event that pairs well-known locals with instructors for an evening of dancing and food. Last year’s event featured performances by teams from area nonprofits.

