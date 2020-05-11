Colorado parks reopen to camping this week, decision on spring skiing and restaurants to follow

Gov. Jared Polis on Monday laid out a new timeline by which state officials will consider reopening recreation areas and additional parts of Colorado’s economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

State parks will once again allow camping beginning Tuesday, Polis said, while a decision on whether ski resorts, restaurants and summer camps can reopen will be made May 25.

Additional steps in the state’s ongoing “safer at home” plan to gradually restart businesses and ease some social distancing will be considered after June 1, the governor added.

Those dates were chosen based on the availability of data on the novel coronavirus in Colorado, Polis said, which lags about 10 to 14 days behind the actual spread of the virus in the state.

As of Monday, the state had recorded as many as 987 deaths and 19,879 cases of the COVID-19 respiratory disease, although it’s suspected far more people have contracted the virus.

“In the next week, we’re just starting to see the very first people who could have become infected as the initial restrictions were loosened,” he said, referring to the end of Colorado’s statewide stay-at-home order late last month.

Before deciding whether to allow summer camps to operate and whether restaurants can resume dine-in services, Polis said he wants to see the data on second- and third-generation cases of the virus.

The state cannot go purely off of data collected in the two weeks since the stay-at-home order was lifted, Polis said, but rather must wait until later in May to understand the degree to which new cases are being spread to others.

“If any state in the country were to go too fast in embracing people getting together again, whether it is in nightclubs or bars or large parties, there would be another wave of COVID infections and there would need to be — either at the county, municipal level or, God forbid, at the state level — even harsher restrictions that are then placed temporarily in that area. We don’t want another wave to set us back from our goals,” he said.

But Polis feels comfortable making at least one decision now: Colorado will reopen state parks on Tuesday for camping, he said — though counties that want to continue prohibiting the activity may do so.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the state will conduct a phased reopening of campgrounds, beginning at 50% capacity. All campers must make reservations in advance, and they’re urged to bring all food and supplies from their home areas and not go shopping on the way to, or near, campgrounds.

“Plan as if you are going to the moon,” parks officials said in a tweet.

Likewise, Polis has for weeks urged Coloradans to stay within 10 miles of home. The governor did not explicitly state that he is pulling that restriction with the reopening of campsites in state parks, but he did strongly indicate as much.

“Fill up your automobile in your local area,” he said, “and then, yes, you can go hike or you can go camp, and then you can return home.”

He also said, “The danger was never really the campground itself. … The danger is when you go camping, in old times, you often would stop in local (businesses).”

As for further reopenings under “safer at home” come June, Polis said he’s not sure when concerts, sporting events and any other gatherings of 10 or more people might be able to resume, because he doesn’t yet have enough data.

“Burials, baptisms, rituals that are important to people for religious reasons absolutely can occur,” Polis noted. “It’s the festive celebrations around them that often can’t.”