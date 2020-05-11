GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Developers to hold virtual meetings to discuss…

Developers to hold virtual meetings to discuss plans for Redtail Ridge at former ConocoPhillips site

Geoff Baukol, left, and Chad Brue, of Brue Baukol Capital, talked about the potential development on the former StorageTek site on Dec. 12, 2019. (Photo by Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
Brue Baukol Capital Partners this month will hold a series of virtual public webinars to update community members on the status of the proposed development at the former ConocoPhillips site.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, public meetings have been suspended, but officials said work has been ongoing, including revisions to the general development plan, updating proposed land use, and reviewing and responding to comments from the city and referral agencies.

The project could house Medtronic Inc. in a 500,000-square-foot corporate campus and a 1,500-unit senior living community, as well as open space, trails and parks.

The webinars, which will include a review of work and the opportunity to ask questions, are scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. Saturday, 6 p.m. May 18 and 1 p.m. May 26.

Those wishing to participate can email rsvp@crlassociates.com and indicate the preferred meeting.

An update regarding environmental and wildlife evaluations will be scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The developers also will host a virtual telephone town hall meeting at 7 p.m. May 20.

Kristina Pritchett

