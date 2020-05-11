Developers to hold virtual meetings to discuss plans for Redtail Ridge at former ConocoPhillips site

Brue Baukol Capital Partners this month will hold a series of virtual public webinars to update community members on the status of the proposed development at the former ConocoPhillips site.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, public meetings have been suspended, but officials said work has been ongoing, including revisions to the general development plan, updating proposed land use, and reviewing and responding to comments from the city and referral agencies.

The project could house Medtronic Inc. in a 500,000-square-foot corporate campus and a 1,500-unit senior living community, as well as open space, trails and parks.

The webinars, which will include a review of work and the opportunity to ask questions, are scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. Saturday, 6 p.m. May 18 and 1 p.m. May 26.

Those wishing to participate can email rsvp@crlassociates.com and indicate the preferred meeting.

An update regarding environmental and wildlife evaluations will be scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The developers also will host a virtual telephone town hall meeting at 7 p.m. May 20.