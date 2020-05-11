Erie trustees OK adding $20K to contract for design of Erie Parkway, Weld County Road 7 intersection improvements

Erie trustees last week approved an additional $20,000 for the contract to design improvements at the intersection of Erie Parkway and Weld County Road 7.

The contract with J-U-B Engineers, Inc. was originally approved for $149,100, which included $19,441 for contingency. The new contract is for $169,100.

The roadway portion of the intersection design is nearing completion, according to the staff report. Design for signals is being handled by Fox Tuttle Transportation Group, with which Erie approved a $68,000 contract in March.

“Unforeseen changes have made it necessary to to work with adjacent property openers for both roadway modifications and … for negotiating right-of-way,” according to the staff report regarding the $20,000 increase for the J-U-B contract.

In addition to changes in design, the effort needed for utility locations also has been greater than expected, according to staff.

Previously town staff said there will be left turn lanes added to all sides of the intersection, as well as a right turn lane from Erie Parkway.

The intersection has been a trouble spot, and was the site of 38 accidents from 2017 through February, according to a report from Erie police.

The town installed a four-way stop sign at the intersection after a three-vehicle accident in January prompted staff to revisit the idea of an interim traffic control device before a light is installed.

“Public Works and Engineering staff have determined that it would be appropriate to install a four-way stop until the permanent signal is in place,” Erie Public Works Director Todd Fessenden said in February. “There is an additional benefit to this approach, as it will condition traffic to being prepared to stop at this location in advance of the signal installation.”

Erie Police spokesperson Amber Luttrell in February said, “We did perform a traffic study, which determined a signal was warranted. Crash history and volume of traffic are the primary drivers warranting this stop and future signal.”