GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Gogo post Q1 loss but revenues top Wall Street…

News
Business

Gogo post Q1 loss but revenues top Wall Street expectations

By | BizWest / Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

BROOMFIELD — Gogo Inc. (Nasdaq: GOGO), a Chicago-based in-flight broadband connectivity firm with a major business unit headquartered in Broomfield, saw its stock price spike more than 19.64% Monday despite posting a net quarterly loss of $84.8 million.

The firm, which houses its Gogo Business Aviation division and its roughly 300 employees in Broomfield, posted sales of $184.48 million for the first quarter, besting the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.48%.

Gogo’s earnings report comes just weeks after it announced that it would furlough more than 600 workers, about 60% percent of its workforce. The furloughs impacted about 90 local workers.

“We started the year well ahead of plan, but commercial aviation demand fell sharply in March due to COVID-19 and has deteriorated further in Q2,” Gogo CEO Oakleigh Thorne said in a prepared statement.  “There has also been a slowdown in new activations and an increase in account suspensions in our business aviation segment, which we expect will negatively impact BA revenue in Q2. The Gogo team responded quickly to COVID-19 with actions to reduce costs, maintain our strong global franchise and ensure our long-term financial viability. I think we are well positioned to get through this crisis and am extremely proud of the efforts and sacrifices of our Gogo team in these difficult times.”

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

Lucas High Bizwest Prairie Mountain Media | BizWest/Prairie Mountain Media

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Business

  1. Can You Choose The Way You’ll Be Remembered?

    Many people choose to pre-plan their own funeral arrangements. But funeral planning involves making decisions. Here are some things you...
  2. Habitat Apartments: This Feels Like Home

    When you first see Habitat Apartments, you may think, “This feels like home.” No surprise, when you consider the ultra...
  3. Three Generations Of Hardwood Flooring Experience

    Hardwood flooring lasts for years—but eventually, it will need to be refinished. Boulder Hardwood Flooring provides expert floor refinishing in...
  4. Reduce Your Utility Bill

    Want to reduce your utility bill each month? Jones Excavating & Plumbing installs and services standard and tankless water heaters,...
  5. New Kitchen Appliance Set

    We’re spending time at home—and in our kitchens! Put a little new life in your kitchen with a new kitchen...