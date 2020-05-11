High of 60 with a chance of showers today in Boulder

Boulder could see some afternoon showers and thunderstorms today, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 60 and an overnight low of 42, with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Tuesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 69 and an overnight low of 48, with a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Wednesday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 77 and an overnight low of 47, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 69 and an overnight low of 47, with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Friday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 66 and an overnight low of 46, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
