High of 60 with a chance of showers today in Boulder

Boulder could see some afternoon showers and thunderstorms today, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 60 and an overnight low of 42, with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 69 and an overnight low of 48, with a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 77 and an overnight low of 47, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 69 and an overnight low of 47, with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 66 and an overnight low of 46, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.