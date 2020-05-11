GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Suspect in Longmont stabbing case is son of victims

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Jose Mares-Arredondo (Boulder County Sheriff’s Office)

The man accused of stabbing two people early Sunday morning is the son of the two victims, both of whom remain hospitalized.

Jose Rafael Mares-Arredondo, 24, is facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder. He remains at the Boulder County Jail as he awaits a bond hearing this afternoon.

According to an arrest report released Monday, police were called to the 600 block of Martin Street just before 2 a.m. Sunday when a man later identified as Rafael Mares Martinez knocked on doors asking for help.

Officers arrived on scene and found Martinez with numerous stab wounds. Martinez later told officers his son, Mares-Arredondo, had stabbed him and his wife while they were sleeping in their home.

While no motive was stated, Martinez did say Mares-Arredondo has struggled with mental health issues in the past. He was living with his parents at the time of the alleged stabbing.

Witnesses saw a man matching Mares-Arredondo’s description running from the area, and police arrested him at gunpoint at 10 Ninth Avenue, just north of the original scene.

Both Martinez and his wife, Angelica Mares, were transported to Longmont United Hospital.

Mares, 54, had lacerations to her arm and a shallow puncture wound on her chest, but she is stable and expected to survive.

Martinez was transferred to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Lakewood and remains in critical condition. According to the report, doctors say he was stabbed about 15 times, including to the head, chest and shoulder.

According to online court records, Mares-Arredondo has one conviction for harassment and a traffic case on his criminal record in Colorado.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
