Boulder, Broomfield companies secure federal…

Boulder Area news

Boulder, Broomfield companies secure federal contracts

Two local companies recently secured federal contracts.

• HeliQwest International Inc., an international helicopter charter company based at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Broomfield, won a federal contract valued at $3,128,714. The contract was awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service in Boise, Idaho, for a Type II Bell medium rappel helicopter in support of Lucky Peak helibase.

• Environmental Management & Planning Solutions Inc., based in Boulder, won an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity federal contract award for $150,454 from the U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Reclamation in Boise, Idaho, for environmental and cultural resource services.

Bizwest Staff

